Nate Diaz Set For UFC 244, Gets Cleared By NYSAC

Nate Diaz is all set to fight at UFC 244 this weekend. Diaz was dealing with some issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) recently, and threatened not to compete unless the UFC and USADA cleared his name of any wrongdoing.

They did exactly that, and now Diaz is in New York for fight week. Now, per MMA Fighting, Diaz has received the final necessary clearance to compete this weekend. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has given Diaz the green light for Saturday night.

”Based on the full lab and medical analyses provided by USADA and reviewed by the commission, Nate Diaz is not disqualified from participating in the upcoming UFC 244 event,” an NYSAC spokesperson said.

“As with all fighters proposed for the UFC 244 event, the New York State Athletic Commission licensing process continues through the weigh-in and pre-fight physical.”

All that’s left for Diaz to do is get medically cleared by NYSAC doctors, as well as make weight. Then, Diaz will make the walk to face Jorge Masvidal for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. The winner could very well go on to challenge for the UFC’s 170-pound throne next.

Who are you picking between Diaz and Masvidal at UFC 244 this weekend?