Nate Diaz Uninterested In UFC Title, Focused On Defending ‘BMF’ Belt

Nate Diaz says he doesn’t care to fight for any UFC titles, and instead just wants to keep on defending his Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Of course, Diaz is taking on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title. There, the Stockton native says his fight is what the BMF belt is all about.

“I’m going to defend this fu**ing belt in Madison Square Garden against this motherf***er, cause he’s the best motherf***er. And, I’m the best motherf***er, and the baddest motherf***er is going to go down,” Diaz said to ESPN (H/T BJPENN.com). And that’s some real s**t and that’s a real show. I’m not going to sell some fake ‘I have an idea I’m gonna call somebody out’ I’m like no dude, who the hell wants to go fight the ‘BMF’ another ‘BMF’, like, I don’t want to fight jokers.”

Although many believe whoever wins this fight will fight for the welterweight title next, Diaz doesn’t want that. Instead, he says everyone is fighting for his title.

“I ain’t fighting for no title, they’re fighting for my title,” he said.

Many have had mixed reviews on the BMF title, but many are excited to see what it looks like and what the UFC does with it. Diaz also believes the BMF title is the one that makes the most money and the most coveted title in the UFC.

“You’re in the organization fighting ok? You want gold right? Which gold do you want? Do you want 155, 170, 185, the ‘BMF’ belt, or 205,” he concluded.

