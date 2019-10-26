Breaking: Nate Diaz Confirmed For UFC 244, Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is back in, and the fight is on. After a few days of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community holding their breath, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has confirmed Diaz will, in fact, fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 next week in New York City.

The UFC released a statement regarding Diaz’s issues with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Diaz has been cleared of any wrongdoing and will not be sanctioned or suspended by the anti-doping organization. The UFC has made it clear “The main event at UFC 244 on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will proceed as scheduled.”

The UFC has just issued a lengthy statement about the Nate Diaz situation. In short, they have cleared him of any wrongdoing and he is good to compete next weekend. pic.twitter.com/cphdvKrRLC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 26, 2019

USADA statement on Nate Diaz, also clearing him: pic.twitter.com/BqWtRDruIG October 26, 2019

UFC president Dana White even commented on the matter, taking to his Twitter to confirm that the fight was on between Masvidal and Diaz, noting he knew Diaz wasn’t taking anything to cheat.

The fight is ON!!! I 100% knew Nate wasn't taking anything to cheat. #UFC244 November 2, MSG. #BMF pic.twitter.com/U9VEOPT0Ul — Dana White (@danawhite) October 26, 2019

Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, it looks like Diaz’s elevated level of SARMS was traced back to a contaminated organic, vega, plant-based daily multi-vitamin. However, USADA ruled he has not committed an anti-doping violation, and he’s all clear to compete.

Breaking: Nate Diaz is eligible to compete at UFC 244. USADA has ruled he has not committed an anti-doping violation. Elevated level of SARMS was traced to a contaminated organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 26, 2019

It looks like things are all clear for the most highly-anticipated fight of the year. Nate Diaz has yet to comment as of this writing.

