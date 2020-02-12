Nate Diaz Representative Denies Hospitalization, Cop Skirmish Report

Spread the word!













Early Wednesday (February 12, 2020) morning a story began to circulate from The Miami Herald suggesting that UFC welterweight Nate Diaz had been hospitalized after an altercation with police officers.

The story suggested Diaz was hospitalized after attacking officers in Miami during an arrest. According to the report, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina allegedly said, “It took quite a few officers to hold him down.” However, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that the story is, in fact, false. Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, states that Diaz has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week.

“Regarding the Nate Diaz Miami Herald story that just came out. This is from Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield: “This story is absolutely not accurate. Nate has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week. This is not him. This is story is completely wrong.”

“Nate has been in Stockton since the Tuesday after the Super Bowl and at no point did he have any interactions with Miami law enforcement. Zero issues whatsoever. And he has never been attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.”

“Nate has been in Stockton since the Tuesday after the Super Bowl and at no point did he have any interactions with Miami law enforcement. Zero issues whatsoever. And he has never been attached to anything close to domestic violence in his life.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2020

Rosenfield calls the story “completely wrong.” To add to the story, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that a Miami police spokesperson has called the story “erroneous.”

To piggyback on this, a Miami police spokesperson tells me that Miami Herald story about Nate Diaz was “erroneous." https://t.co/MfPHVaT10r — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 12, 2020

It remains to be seen what sparked this story to be created, or why the Miami Herald published it. However, the newspaper has since deleted the story from its website. As for Diaz, he hasn’t fought since his controversial November loss to Jorge Masvidal, where the fight was stopped by the doctor working the event due to cuts.

Diaz is one of the UFC’s biggest stars and is still in high demand. He was recently called out by former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who claims Diaz has been offered a fight with him.

