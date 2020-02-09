Dustin Poirier Claims Nate Diaz Has Received Offer To Fight Him

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier has made it very clear that he wants to get his shot at Nate Diaz.

The pair were initially scheduled to co-headline the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) in 2018. However, the welterweight matchup fell through after Poirier suffered a hip injury that would later require surgery to repair. Since, there has been some bickering back-and-forth between the pair through social media. Poirier would go on to win an interim lightweight title and Diaz columnated a huge fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Now, both coming off losses, the time has never been better for Poirier and Diaz to run things back. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier reveals that Diaz has actually been offered a fight with him for this May or International Fight Week.

“I spoke to Sean (Shelby) last night,” Poirier said. “I know that they offered him this fight in California in May or International Fight Week, so we’ll see. We’ll see if he takes it, but the offer is out there.”

While it was officially announced that the fight between Poirier and Diaz in 2018 was off due to an injury from Poirier, “The Diamond” suggests there’s more to the story, and Diaz knows the truth. He was even, at one point, allegedly offered Kevin Lee as a replacement fight, but the entire thing fell through.

“Last time was a mess,” Poirier said. “I don’t care what he says, he knows the truth. It was a mess. They were offering me Kevin Lee as a replacement, and it just fell apart. I don’t know. If he says ‘yes,’ I expect him to show up.”

Poirier has made it clear he wants to fight Diaz next, and claims no other names really get him excited at the moment.

“Maybe if they offered me one of those names, it’d be exciting,” Poirier said. “As of right now, just talking about it? Nah, it’s not that exciting honestly.”

Poirier is back at American Top Team (ATT) and will remain there until his next fight. He’s ready to get back to work immediately, but is just waiting for the right matchup.

“I’m able to fight right now,” Poirier said. “I feel good. I’ve been back at American Top Team now going on a month. From here, I’m going straight back there. I’m staying there until I fight. I don’t know what’s coming or what’s next, but I’m going to start preparing for it.”

Would you like to see Poirier and Diaz go at it next?