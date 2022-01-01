Nate Diaz has uploaded a new angle of his run-in with Carrese Archer.

For those with short memories, Diaz was in attendance throughout the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight week and made his presence known.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins, Diaz and his entourage got into a brawl with the Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee and his group of friends, that included 2-6 MMA fighter, Carrese Archer.

On fight night, Diaz was walking through the crowd when he faked throwing a punch at someone in attendance resulting in the person spilling their beer. The moment was captured on video and went viral after being posted on various social media platforms.

Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 pic.twitter.com/3jqYTHd8xE — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) December 19, 2021

It now appears that someone in Diaz’s team was documenting the entire event and managed to capture an up-close shot of the UFC fan favourite punking Archer. Check out the below video that was uploaded to Diaz’s YouTube account. You can skip to the 12:35-minute mark of the video below to see his altercation with Archer.

Carrese Archer Wants To Fight Nate Diaz In The UFC

Archer has responded to the viral clip by calling on Dana White to give him a one-fight contract so he can settle his beef with Diaz inside the Octagon.

“Hello world, I see a lot of laughter,” Archer said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “Everybody laughing, same thing, make you laugh, make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He has the security protecting him and you go flinch on me and try to sucker punch me when I am not paying attention and you all think this man is a gangster?

“I think the world is f***ed up and confused around here,” Archer continued. “When they think about what is a real gangster. I am a real street dog. I’m in the streets, believe that. Anybody that knows me knows how ‘One Punch’ rock it… Anyway, back to why I’m making this video, Dana White, I see you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny. I bet you won’t think it’s funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out in the first round.”

