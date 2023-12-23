Nate Diaz addresses potential UFC 300 comeback: ‘It would be tight but there’s nobody to fight’

Amid links to a potential return to the Octagon at UFC 300 next year, former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has admitted that while he would like to make his comeback to the promotion, according to him, there’s no potential opponent emerging for him to compete against.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight championship challenger and perennial welterweight contender under the banner of the promotion, departed the Dana White-led organization back in November of last year, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the UFC.

Headlining a prior UFC 279 event in September of that year in a makeshift fight with former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson, Stockton veteran, Diaz rallied to beat the ex-champion with a fourth round guillotine choke submission win.

And linked with a return to the Octagon ever since his departure, Diaz made his professional boxing debut back in August of this year against Ohio puncher, Jake Paul, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the outspoken striker in Texas.

Earlier this weekend, ferver regarding a potential return to the UFC for Diaz hit the headlines, with fans speculating the Californian was weighing up a comeback – posting “it’s time” cryptically on his official social media.

Nate Diaz addresses UFC 300 return

And tonight, amid links to a feature on a monumental UFC 300 card in April of next year, Diaz has claimed while a return on the card would be “tight” – no opponent has emerged for him.

“UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account.

UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 23, 2023

Linked with many potential opponents ahead of his potential return to the Octagon, Diaz has been the subject of a recent call out from former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, whilst a potential trilogy rubber match with two-time foe and former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been suggested.

Who would you put up against Nate Diaz at UFC 300 next year?