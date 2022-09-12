Nate Diaz sympathizes with Li Jingliang following UFC 279: ‘That motherf*cker had the dopest suit’

Sharing his thoughts on Li Jingliang’s run of bad luck over the course of UFC 279 fight week, event headliner, Nate Diaz revealed the promotion prevented him from sharing the Octagon with the Chinese striker – before praising his “dope” suit.

Diaz, who headlined UFC 279 last weekend, defeated former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke, after his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev was demoted to a co-main event slot with Kevin Holland amid a massive weight misss of seven and a half pounds.

Turning in his first victory since 2019, Diaz, who has now completed his contractual obligations with the promotion, confirmed his intentions to likely walk away from the UFC as he finds himself linked with a professional boxing tenure, before returning to the promotion.

Nate Diaz praises Li Jingliang’s handling of a topsy-turvy UFC 279 fight week

Landing Ferguson – who was initially scheduled to fight Jingliang, Diaz shared his thoughts on the welterweight contender’s close, split decision loss to fellow California veteran, Daniel Rodriguez, as well as complimenting his well-documented suit.

“They (the UFC) didn’t want to let me fight Chung Li (sic),” Nate Diaz said of Li Jingliang whilst speaking with assembled media. “That motherf*cker had the dopest suit in the press conference. You know what I was talking about, I didn’t mean to do that to him.”

“Did you guys see his (Jingliang) suit?” Nate Diaz continued. “I felt bad for him. They should have showed him love.’

Addressing his close, debated split judging loss to kickboxing talent, Rodriguez, Jingliang thanked the community and his followers for their support throughout a tumultuous fight week in ‘Sin City’.

“Huge thanks to everyone who supports me,” Li Jingliang posted on Instagram. “I felt a lot of love from you this week. You guys are who I am fighting for. I fight for my people, my family and my dream. I will keep walking on the path which I choose. Will never stop and take what belongs to me back. Congrats (Daniel Rodriguez), my friend.”