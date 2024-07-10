Nate Diaz believes he and Jorge Masvidal will meet for a trilogy fight ‘At some Point’

Nate Diaz is open to a rubber match with Jorge Masvidal.

After surrendering a third-round TKO stoppage to ‘Gamebred’ inside the Octagon five years ago, Diaz evened the score with a majority decision victory in their critically acclaimed boxing clash in Anaheim. Though the decision came with a bit of controversy, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ came out on top, opening a lot of doors for the former UFC star.

Of course, the biggest question on the minds of fight fans is when could we see the trilogy fight between himself and Masvidal. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Diaz let the door open for a third meeting with his longtime rival, though he declined to suggest that it would be anytime soon.

“That’s a whole ‘nother situation for later. I think we’re 1-0 on each other,” suggested Diaz. “He got a win in MMA, I got a win in boxing. So who knows what’s going to happen next with him, but at some point…”

Nate Diaz Wants to ‘whoop [jake paul’s] ass

Instead, Nate Diaz is focusing on a couple of other names. In particular, a rematch with the man who beat him in his professional boxing debut last year, Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ welcomed Diaz to the squared circle in August 2023, securing a unanimous decision win over the TUF alumnus in Dallas. Since then, Paul has poked and prodded the Stockton native, attempting to draw him into a rematch in the world of mixed martial arts. However, Diaz appears to be much more interested in running it back with Paul in the sweet science.

Diaz also reiterated his interest in a rematch with reigning UFC welterweight world champion Leon Edwards.

“Just off the top of my head, I would like to whoop [Jake Paul’s] ass,” Diaz said. I would like to get a win against Leon Edwards, who is the best fighter in the world right now at 170. I think that’s something major, who’s actually going to bring something that I can take and put in the credential box. That’s what I’m going for. I’m not playing for no f*cking fun fights, because that sh*t ain’t fun” (h/t Cageside Press).

Edwards won their UFC 263 clash via a unanimous decision, but Diaz famously rocked ‘Rocky’ in the final minute of the fight, leading many to believe that Diaz would have scored a knockout had there been more time on the clock.