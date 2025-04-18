Joe Rogan laments failed fight between Cain Velasquez, Fedor Emelianenko: ‘That’s my biggest regret’

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed the biggest fight he laments the promotion failed to book was a long-speculated title fight between Cain Velasquez, and former Pride FC icon, Fedor Emelianenko in years gone by.

Velasquez, a former two-time heavyweight champion in the promotion, was long-linked with a host of eye-catching super fights during his tenure atop the promotion’s division.

Namely, the Salinas native made good on a clash with former WWE star, Brock Lesnar, winning via first round knockout. However, fans also suggested he take on then-light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, or even American Kickboxing Academy teammate, Daniel Cormier.

But furthermore, a showdown with former Pride FC heavyweight champion and Grand Prix victor, Emelianenko was also a sought-after pairing by fans and pundits alike.

Mandatory Credit: Bellator MMA

Joe Rogan regrets failed Fedor Emelianenko, Cain Velasquez fight

And according to storied organizational caller, Rogan, a failed matchup of Velasquez and Russian is his most lamented pairing which failed to come to fruition.

“‘If I could have one thing, one fight in their prime, Fedor (Emelianenko) vs. Cain Velasquez,” Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “In their prime. That would have been incredible.

“My main regret in MMA is we never got to see Fedor fight in the UFC when he was in his prime,” Rogan added.

Failing to ever step foot in the Octagon, Emelianenko did ply his trade in a host of other promotions in North America, however. Amid links to a move to the UFC in the 2000s, the Russian ace would compete largely for Bellator MMA before his retirement, before also featuring in now-defunct promotions, Strikeforce MMA, as well as Affliction — for the latter’s pair of events in the combat sports sphere.