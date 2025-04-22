UFC commentator Laura Sanko lands Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt: ‘It feels amazing to join the club’

Heralded color-commentator, Laura Sanko has finally landed her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu — with the UFC caller describing the journey spanning 19 years to land her accolade as “amazing.

Sanko, a veteran mixed martial arts fighter, competed just once professionally back in 2013. And prevailing with a second round win, Sanko would turn in a rear-naked choke submission win over Cassie Robb in their Invicta FC 4 matchup.

Did you know… @laura_sanko made her @InvictaFights debut at #InvictaFC4, securing a rear naked choke in round 2 to earn the victory! pic.twitter.com/BFYKZlb8UZ — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) January 6, 2019

Competing at the atomweight class, Sanko, 42, has finally netted her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt this week, heralding her coaches and team for taking part and helping in her journey.

Laura Sanko earns Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt

“Welp…now I can use this emoji!” Laura Sanko posted on Instagram. “Feels amazing to join the black belt club…a 19 year journey that is just beginning. So many people have played a role in getting me here. I won’t attempt to name them all, but to all the coaches who poured their knowledge into me and every training partner who swapped blood and sweat with me over the years…THANK YOU. IYKYK.

“Special thanks to @pauluvian_necktie for being a consistent friend and teacher,” Laura Sanko continued. “As you can see from the pics, he’s been in my corner a long time, and I’m grateful.”

Returning to commentary action as part of a three-person booth, Sanko is set to be joined by lightweight alum, Paul Felder and play-by-play lead, Brendan Fitzgerald for UFC Kansas City.

Image via: Fighters Only

Calling the action in her native Missouri, Sanko will have a keen eye on the event’s headliner between Ian Garry, and surging Fighting Nerds staple, Carlos Prates in a short-notice main event clash at the welterweight limit.