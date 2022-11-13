Video – Nate Diaz, Dillon Danis involved in physical altercation at Madison Square Garden following UFC 281

Footage has emerged following tonight’s UFC 281 card at Madison Square Garden, of a physical altercation between UFC welterweight alum, Nate Diaz, and polarizing Bellator MMA welterweight grappler, Dillon Danis, with the duo separated outside the New York venue.

In footage captured and shared across social media in the moments following tonight’s UFC 281 pay-per-view card in the ‘Big Apple’, Diaz, who competed most recently in September, is seen engaging in conversation with Paradigm Sports Management leader, Audie Attar – the manager of past UFC rival and former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

Embracing and shaking hands with Attar, Nate Diaz is then confronted by McGregor’s teammate, Danis, who moves forward toward the Californian – before Nate Diaz then shapes up and launches a right hand slap in the direction of another man in the entourage of Danis, landing.

Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis were corralled following their confrontation outside MSG

With both parties separated by officials and security outside Madison Square Garden, reports soon began to filter through following the pair’s altercation.

Headlining tonight’s UFC 281 card as part of a spectacular event in the promotion’s return to The Garden, streaking Brazilian punisher, Alex Pereira managed to clinch the undisputed middleweight title with a staggering standing knockout win over champion and rival, Israel Adesanya in the final round.

Likely giving up three rounds to Adesanya in ahead of the fifth and final frame, Pereira exploded at the Octagon fence before the two minute mark, crunching home with a left hook, before swarming and forcing Marc Goddard to make his move and call a halt to the action.

In the night’s co-headliner, Zhang Weili managed to reclaim her undisputed strawweight title against fellow two-time titleholder, Carla Esparza, slicing through the Californian with a dominant second round rear-naked choke from an unorthodox crucifix position.

In another heralded main card clash, lightweights, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler shared the Octagon over the course of almost the entirety of their three round fight, with Poirier emerging victoriously with a rear-naked choke triumph after an all-out battle throughout their highly-anticipated matchup.