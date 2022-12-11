Video – Nate Diaz slams Darren Till following UFC 282 submission loss: “Damn, Till sucks’

Former UFC welterweight contender, Nate Diaz has blasted the ability of one-time welterweight title challenger, Darren Till following UFC 282 last night, poking fun at the Liverpool native’s submission loss to Dricus du Plessis.

Nate Diaz, a one-time lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, officially became a free agent from the promotion last month, ending a lengthy tenure under the banner of Zuffa LLC.

In his most recent Octagon outing, Nate Diaz snapped a run of back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion, Leon Edwards – securing a September guillotine submission win over former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson atop UFC 279.

For Till, the Liverpool native suffered a third consecutive loss at UFC 282 last night against South African middleweight contender, du Plessis – adding to prior defeats to both Derek Brunson, and former champion, Robert Whittaker.

Nate Diaz pokes fun at Darren Till’s stoppage loss at UFC 282

Sharing his thoughts on Till’s submission defeat to du Plessis last night on the main card of UFC 282, Diaz posted footage on his Instagram story of him taking in the fight – with the caption, ‘Damn, (Darren) Till sucks.”

Slumping to a consecutive third defeat, Liverpool native, Till insisted he would not be walking away from the sport for good, however, admitted he likely would be taking a hiatus from the Octagon.

“You don’t always get what you want in this life,” Darren Till said in a video following UFC 282. “It’s tough. F*cking – I’m 29 now, I’ve been at the top of this sport since 2017, i entered into the UFC back in 2015. I’m doing this video ‘cause I feel like you should do it now. The right time’s now – I’m not retiring. This is not a retirement speech. I’m 29. That would be stupid to retire.”

“I’m on a bit of a losing skid at the moment, I really am,” Darren Till explained. “…Whether you love me or hate me, I’m sorry. I don’t know what to do properly. I think I’m gonna have a little time off from the UFC, I don’t know. And just rethink stuff. I’m not retiring – I want to fight soon, next year. But I just wanna spend Christmas now with my family. Hope youse loved it, peace out.”