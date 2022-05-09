Nate Diaz Calls For Conor McGregor Trilogy, Distances Himself From Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Despite UFC president, Dana White admitting over the course of the weekend how he would be interested in booking a welterweight pairing of Khamzat Chimaev, and Nate Diaz – the latter has since distanced himself from the bout, targeting a welterweight outing at UFC 277 on July 30. – as well as a trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Diaz, who has continually called for both the booking of his final contracted fight with the organization and his actual release from the promotion in recent weeks, has been linked heavily with a July matchup against Chimaev, after footage recently showed a glimpse at a targeted bout between the two within the UFC’s matchmaking room at their Las Vegas headquarters.

Organizational president, White has further claimed that he would be interested in making that fight between Chimaev and Diaz following UFC 274 over the weekend.

Nate Diaz last competed back in June of last year in a unanimous judging loss to Leon Edwards

Sending fans into raptures late on Sunday night, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz alluded to a UFC 277 return, claiming that he wants to score a welterweight fight to boot.

July 30. 170lbs,” Nate Diaz tweeted from his official Twitter account, calling for a comeback at the promotion’s UFC 277 pay-per-view showcase.

July 30th 170lbs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 8, 2022

In response, both the above mentioned duo of Chimaev, and former duel-weight champion, McGregor issued several tweets aimed at Diaz, as well as former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – who has been clamouring for a rebooked bout with Diaz.

In a later tweet, Diaz questioned why either Chimaev or McGregor were targeting him, insisting that both were injured and “broken”.

“Kamzits (Khamzat Chimaev) and Conor (McGregor) are on the injured p*ssy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin’ sh*t when they broken,” Nate Diaz tweeted.

Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

In a pair of prior fights with McGregor, Diaz managed to hand the Dubliner his first UFC loss in the form of an upset second round rear-naked choke win in April 2016, before suffering a majority decision loss in a subsequent August rematch at UFC 202.

