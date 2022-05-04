Last night, footage from a recent podcast appearance featuring UFC president, Dana White at the promotion’s headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada drew mass attention, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting an apparent leak of potential fights scheduled to take place this summer.
White, who appeared on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, made his way through his office for the podcast appearance, with a board behind him stacked with upcoming cards hosted by the promotion – including UFC 276 and UFC 277 this summer, and UFC London – with fights for those events yet to be officially announced.
Amongst those potentially leaked events for UFC 276, including an expected middleweight headliner between champion, Israel Adesanya, and the #2 ranked contender, Jared Cannonier on July 2.
In a rather surprising co-main event bout per the leaked board; a welterweight matchup between the #3 ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, and Stockton veteran, Nate Diaz – in a bout which has garnered its fair share of attention across social media.
As reported earlier today, a bantamweight main card opener between Brazilian contender, Pedro Munhoz, and the surging division finisher, Sean O’Malley was also placed on the board for UFC 276 – with that bout also confirmed and reported.
At UFC 277 on July 30. – the board is topped by a supposed leaked heavyweight title fight between former light heavyweight best, Jon Jones, and former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic. While it was previously reported that the promotion were targeting the bout for a July card, Jones recently claimed that he would wait until September for Miocic to return to the Octagon.
Another high-profile leaked bout which has also since been reported by outlets is a light heavyweight matchup between Dagestan contender, Magomed Ankalaev, and one-time division title challenger, Anthony Smith.
For the promotion’s June return to London, England – the board also features a lightweight matchup between Paddy Pimblett, and Moroccan striker, Ottman Azaitar. A light heavyweight matchup between Nikita Krylov and Alexander Gustafsson is also featured on the board, as was previously reported.
For a July 9. UFC Fight Night event, it also appears a light heavyweight headliner between one-time division title challenger, Thiago Santos, and the surging striker, Jamahal Hill also appears to have been leaked during White’s podcast appearance.