BKFC boss reveals plan to sign UFC veteran Nate Diaz amid Triller partnership: ‘I want everybody’

BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) leader, David Feldman has once more echoed the promotion’s intention to discuss a deal with UFC alum, Nate Diaz, claiming that the organization intend to add to their roster considerably when their partnership with Triller goes public at the end of this year.

Diaz, who has spent the majority of his storied mixed martial arts career under the banner of Zuffa LLC throughout the now-defunct, WEC, The Ultimate Fighter, and the UFC – ended his stay with the Dana White-led promotion in September of this year.

Completing his contractual obligations, Stockton favorite, Diaz headlined UFC 279 in an impromptu welterweight fight against former interim lightweight champion and fellow TUF winner, Tony Ferguson – wrapping up a fourth round guillotine choke victory.

Despite prior claims from both BKFC and Bellator MMA that they would be discussing the prospect of inking Diaz to a multi-fight deal in the immediate aftermath of his UFC 279 appearance, the UFC retained a exclusivity period in which they could offer Diaz a new contract if they so wished.

BKFC remain confident of securing the signature of UFC alum, Nate Diaz

However, according to Feldman, BKFC remains firmly interested in signing Nate Diaz – as soon as their deal with Triller goes public at the end of this annum, in fact.

“Realistically, I want Nate Diaz,” David Feldman told TMZ Sports during a recent interview. “We weren’t allowed to make a play for him yet because he was in that UFC [exclusivity] window. This partnership I did with Triller – when this thing goes public in late December or early January, the funding is gonna be available and I want everybody.”

“I don’t mean to sound that cocky, but I want everybody,” Feldman explained. “I will be in the business for every single free agent that ever comes to market now. That’s what’s really gonna take it for us to blow up. We’re definitely very popular around the world. People know about bare knuckle – they know BKFC. They enjoy the fights, but one or two of those names I think really catapult it.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Despite Feldman’s interest in signing Diaz, the veteran Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace has found himself continually linked with a crossover to professional boxing – in the form of a 2023 clash against undefeated puncher, Jake Paul since his UFC exit.