Nate Diaz Avoids Arrest For Alleged Clay Guida Brawl

Nate Diaz avoided arrest in his alleged brawl with UFC veteran Clay Guida.

A report surfaced from MMAjunkie clarifying that police revealed Guida had declined to press charges. Guida and Diaz allegedly brawled at May’s Combate Americas 20 event from Sacramento, California. A police investigation soon followed.

Guida had filed an incident report with officers. ‘The Carpenter’s’ attorney John Fosco alleged Diaz had pushed him in the back and bloodied his lip. Guida’s teammate Tyler Diamond claimed Diaz had slapped him because he tried to intervene. Detectives interviewed supposed witnesses in an attempt to procure the necessary arrest warrant. Guida declined to press charges, however, and the case is now closed due to his decision.

Diaz has been in the news lately a much bigger reason. He will finally return to the octagon against top-ranked competitor Dustin Poirier at November’s UFC 230. Diaz made a scene by storming out of the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference when Conor McGregor’s promo began playing.

Diaz then alleged that UFC president Dana White had been untruthful about why he had been out of action for two years. The fan-favorite claimed a lawsuit prevented him from fighting. He did not, meanwhile, turn down multiple fights as White insisted.

For the time being, Diaz’ legal slate is clear and his return appears imminent.