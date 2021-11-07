Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Factory MMA trainee, Nassourdine Imavov continues to impress in the UFC — handing the highly-touted, Edmen Shahbazyan his third consecutive loss following a series of slicing and slashing elbows from the mounted crucifix position late in the second round of his late preliminary card opener at UFC 268.

Threatening with a series of submission attempts before the eventual finish, Imavov, under the tutelage of the renowned, Fernand Lopez, looked to latch onto a trio of anaconda and D’Arce chokes as well as a high elbow guillotine, ultimately to no avail

As Shahbazyan attempted to secure his own guillotine by pulling guard, Imavov scrambled and eventually moved to a mounted crucifix position, continually opening up Shahbazyan with a series of slashing elbow strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Imavov’s stoppage victory over Shahbazyan.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR