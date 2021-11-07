Factory MMA trainee, Nassourdine Imavov continues to impress in the UFC — handing the highly-touted, Edmen Shahbazyan his third consecutive loss following a series of slicing and slashing elbows from the mounted crucifix position late in the second round of his late preliminary card opener at UFC 268.

Threatening with a series of submission attempts before the eventual finish, Imavov, under the tutelage of the renowned, Fernand Lopez, looked to latch onto a trio of anaconda and D’Arce chokes as well as a high elbow guillotine, ultimately to no avail

As Shahbazyan attempted to secure his own guillotine by pulling guard, Imavov scrambled and eventually moved to a mounted crucifix position, continually opening up Shahbazyan with a series of slashing elbow strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Imavov’s stoppage victory over Shahbazyan.

WHAT. A. BATTLE. ⚔️



🇫🇷 Nassourdine Imavov showing up and showing out tonight!



[ #UFC268 | Prelims are LIVE on ESPNews & ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/73HArSrg9J — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

