Factory MMA trainee, Nassourdine Imavov continues to impress in the UFC — handing the highly-touted, Edmen Shahbazyan his third consecutive loss following a series of slicing and slashing elbows from the mounted crucifix position late in the second round of his late preliminary card opener at UFC 268.
Threatening with a series of submission attempts before the eventual finish, Imavov, under the tutelage of the renowned, Fernand Lopez, looked to latch onto a trio of anaconda and D’Arce chokes as well as a high elbow guillotine, ultimately to no avail
As Shahbazyan attempted to secure his own guillotine by pulling guard, Imavov scrambled and eventually moved to a mounted crucifix position, continually opening up Shahbazyan with a series of slashing elbow strikes.
Below, catch the highlights from Imavov’s stoppage victory over Shahbazyan.