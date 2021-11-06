LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 results throughout the night (Sat. November 6. 2021) live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Taking main event status in the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since November 2019, bad-blooded welterweight title rematch between reigning gold holder, Kamaru Usman and the former interim titleholder, #1 ranked contender, Colby Covington.
Attempting to score a second career victory over Clovis native, Covington, Usman also looks to add to his four consecutive title defenses against his rival, following an April knockout stoppage over two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal.
For Covington, the outspoken top-contender last featured in September of last year in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 11 where he secured a fifth round TKO victory over common-opposition, former undisputed champion, Tyron Woodley who suffered a fifth round rib injury.
In the first of our championship doubleheader, strawweight gold is on the line between current queen and two-time champion, Rose Namajunas and former champion, the #1 ranked, Zhang Weili — with the pair meeting once again following an April showdown.
Co-headlining UFC 261 on that occasion, Weili suffered a first round high kick knockout loss to Namajunas — who became the first two-time strawweight champion in the history of the organization.
UFC 268 Results: Usman vs. Covington 2
Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington
Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Preliminary Card: (ESPNews/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams
Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan
Catchweight (148.4lbs): Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza
Catchweight (127.4lbs): CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne