Muhammad Mokaev Confident of UFC Return in 2026: “I will be back.”

Muhammad Mokaev expressed certainty about his path back to the UFC during a recent interview in Qatar, stating that his relationship with the organization has improved since his contract departure in 2024. The 25-year-old British-Dagestani flyweight, speaking to interviewer Adam Catterall during fight week for UFC Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker, outlined his conviction that he will fight on a UFC card within the next year.

Muhammad Mokaev Projects 2026 UFC Comeback After Brave CF Title Win

“I don’t think the bridges are fully burned, because when I left, I always been thankful to the organization for what they’ve done for me, and I’m still thankful,” Mokaev said.

“They gave me seven fight opportunities, and then I left and said, ‘I will be back soon. I changed myself.’ I never said bad things about the organization, even though it was a hard time for me. I really, really strongly believe I will be back in UFC 2026 – maybe not straight for the belt, it doesn’t matter. I just want to fight everybody. So when I become champion, they say, ‘Okay, let’s do a second run for the division.’ Already there’s three guys in the top 10 I’ve beat, and one guy, Charles Johnson, ranked number 12 – my opponent. So four guys already in the top 15. I just need another 11 guys activity-wise.”

Mokaev’s statement followed his championship performance outside the UFC. On November 7, 2025, he captured the inaugural Brave Combat Federation flyweight title with a knockout victory over Gerard Burns at Brave CF 100 in Bahrain. The victory demonstrated his ability to produce decisive wins against ranked opposition. Burns entered the contest with four straight victories in Brave CF, including two first-round finishes, but Mokaev knocked him out cold.

Muhammad Mokaev (16-0) knocks out Gerard Burns just 8 seconds into the 2nd round with a high kick and punches. New BRAVE Flyweight champion. #BRAVECF100 pic.twitter.com/C2yzt42wzh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 7, 2025

The fighter’s seven-fight unbeaten run in the UFC ended when the organization declined to renew his contract following a victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27, 2024. UFC President Dana White indicated the decision involved factors beyond ring performance, though he did not specify exact reasons at the time.

During his UFC tenure, Mokaev compiled a 7-0 record that ranked third in UFC flyweight history at that point. His opponents included fighters who later received rankings. Mokaev defeated Alex Perez via unanimous decision in March 2024 when Perez held a position in the top 10. He submitted Tim Elliott in October 2023 in a fight that contributed to his climb up the rankings. In his final UFC bout, Mokaev defeated Manel Kape, who currently holds a rank of number 6 in the flyweight division. Earlier in his UFC run, he defeated Charles Johnson in July 2022.

In early 2025, approximately seven months after his UFC release, Mokaev stated that Hunter Campbell, the UFC’s executive vice president, and Mick Maynard, the director of fighter operations, congratulated him following his Brave CF 100 title victory. Mokaev viewed these messages as positive signals about the possibility of future negotiations.

Mokaev has maintained combat readiness since leaving the UFC. He fought multiple times across different promotions, including appearances in Karate Combat and the 971 Fighting Championship.

The fighter emphasized a change in his approach to promotional relationships and public interactions. He acknowledged that his behavior during his early UFC years, when he was 21 and 22 years old, contributed to his situation. Mokaev credited family responsibilities, including a three-year-old daughter, and a restructured inner circle with helping shape his maturation.

