Muhammad Mokaev Reveals Why He Never Spoke to Dana White About his UFC Contract

Muhammad Mokaev never spoke with Dana White about renewing his UFC contract.

After a successful run under the BRAVE CF banner, Mokaev made his anticipated Octagon debut in March 2022, earning a 58-second submission victory over Cody Durden. Over the next two years, ‘The Punisher’ would rack up seven wins under the UFC banner.

Despite that, his time with the promotion came to an abrupt end following a decisive decision win against Manel Kape at UFC 304.

White later clarified that Mokaev was not released from the promotion; his contract expired. As for why the UFC didn’t renew it, White claimed that Mokaev “did everything wrong and pissed off” UFC matchmakers.

“The matchmakers and Hunter (Campbell) were, and they weren’t happy with him,” White said following an episode of DWCS in August 2024. “They weren’t happy with the way he acted. They weren’t happy with a lot of things he did and said. I guess you can look back now and regret it, but you did it, and you put yourself in this position.”

Since parting ways with the promotion, Mokaev has returned to BRAVE CF, but the undefeated flyweight is still attempting to shed some light on the bizarre situation.

“I never spoke to Dana about it,” Mokaev said on the Overdogs podcast. “Basically, my contract was finished. I spoke to Hunter, I spoke to Mick. Now I’ve proved why I’m the best flyweight in the world and I cannot be denied. I went out there, I never gave up. Most UFC fighters get cut at 30 and say, ‘I’ll never go back.’ Time can change anyone’s opinion. I can change as a person as well.”

Muhammad Mokaev confident he’ll be back in the UFC someday

Despite White’s insistence that the UFC is officially out of the Muhammad Mokaev business, the Dagestani fighter out of Manchester believes it’s just a matter of time before he’ll hold gold inside the Octagon.

“I did three fights after I got cut from UFC, one Karate Combat, two grappling tournaments,” Mokaev continued. “I stayed busy in the media and in competition, just growing and showing who I really am. I will never give up, and I believe I will be UFC champion one day.”

Since parting ways, Mokaev has won four straight, with three of those wins coming inside the distance. Overall, Mokaev is a perfect 15-0 and is considered to be one of the best flyweight fighters on the planet.