Muay Thai Stadium Champion Joe Ryan Moves to MMA via PFL Europe

British Muay Thai standout Joe Ryan has signed a multi-fight contract with PFL Europe, marking his official transition from elite Muay Thai competition to the world of mixed martial arts. The announcement, made via management and social media today, confirms the exclusive agreement between Ryan and the PFL.

At just 21 years old, Joe Ryan is widely known in combat sports circles for his rapid ascent and success in the Muay Thai world. Ryan made history as the first British fighter to win a championship title at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok – one of Thailand’s most storied Muay Thai arenas. Over his career, he collected major honors including the WMO, ISKA, and WBC Muay Thai World Middleweight titles, and in 2024 was recognized as one of the world’s top fifteen pound-for-pound male fighters by the World Muay Thai Organization.

Fighting out of Birkenhead and representing 2 Brothers Muay Thai Gym, Ryan compiled a professional record of 18 wins (8 by knockout), 3 losses, and 1 draw in Muay Thai. His technical approach, strong defense, and relentless work rate brought him notable victories against international competition, most notably his victory over Petchmai SiadamMhoopraraRajadamnern to seize the coveted Rajadamnern Stadium Middleweight belt in December 2023, and later his WBC World Middleweight title win against Beckham BigWinChampionGym in August 2024.

Ryan’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed in the UK combat sports community. He was named the 2023 Fight Record UK Male Fighter of the Year after a season that included a WMO World title and successful defenses on home soil and abroad.

By signing with PFL Europe, Ryan becomes one of the latest high-profile kickboxers and Muay Thai specialists to join the MMA ranks. The PFL, which operates a league system with regular seasons, playoffs, and championship finals for a large prize pool, has seen significant growth in Europe. The organization continues to recruit talent from various striking backgrounds to bolster its MMA rosters.

The details regarding Ryan’s PFL debut have not yet been released. However, this signing is viewed as a major opportunity for both the athlete and the promotion to expand their profiles further in international combat sports. Industry observers will watch closely as Ryan adapts his renowned striking abilities to the requirements of MMA. The move ends his decorated Muay Thai career, but opens up new challenges as he joins the professional MMA circuit.

Ryan’s management and representatives for PFL Europe have not commented further on the specifics of the multi-fight agreement at this time. The news signals a new era for one of Britain’s top young fighters as he embarks on the next phase of his combat sports career.