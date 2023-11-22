Muay Thai Legend Buakaw to Compete in Final Kickboxing Bout on December 2 in Thailand at RWS

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is expected to compete against Nayanesh Ayman in what is said to be his final kickboxing match in Thailand on December 2nd at RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern event in the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok.

Thai icon, Buakaw is scheduled to face Nayanesh Ayman at Rajadamnern World Series in Rajadamnern Stadium next month. Per a press release, Buakaw revealed that it will likely be the final fight of his kickboxing career in his home country.

“I don’t want to say this, but I think that RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern on 2 December may be the last time I will fight kickboxing in Thailand,” Buakaw said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling, because there’s no other place I’d rather fight kickboxing than at home in Thailand. “When I walk out in front of the home crowd here in Thailand, I always feel happy and at home. My fight at Rajadamnern Stadium on 2 December – might be my last nine minutes in the ring fighting kickboxing in front of my home fans– and may be the last opportunity fans will get to come watch me fight kickboxing live at the

stadium. After this, I might seek new challenges in boxing.” Buakaw

Buakaw’s fight on December 2nd might be his last kickboxing fight in Thailand 🇹🇭



His next fight will be against Nayanesh Ayman at RWS: Legend of Rajadamnern. pic.twitter.com/aDNbi3SCZv — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 16, 2023

Buakaw’s Final Kickboxing Match will Broadcast Worldwide

Buakaw’s bout with Nayanesh Ayman will serve as a rematch of their showdown under the Kunlun Fight banner five years ago. On that night, Buakaw earned a first-round knockout. He will look to deliver a repeat performance and give fans in Thailand his absolute best before wrapping up a legendary career that has spanned three decades and more than 300 fights.

According to the release, “The event will also be broadcast live on Workpoint Channel 23 and will be available for streaming on YouTube: WorkpointOfficial and Facebook: Workpoint Entertainment. Additionally, the fight will be streamed live via DAZN, a leading sports streaming content provider that covers over 200 countries and territories worldwide.”

Last month, Buakaw made his second appearance for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, meeting fellow Thai megastar Saenchai at BKFC Thailand 5 in Pattaya. After five entertaining rounds of action, Buakaw saw his hand raised via a unanimous decision.