Report – Morgan Charriere books UFC London return in huge fight against European star

Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Morgan Charriere is set for his return to the Octagon on March 22. — booking a clash against British veteran, Nathaniel Wood at UFC London from The O2 Arena in London, England.

Charreire, a former undisputed featherweight champion with Cage Warriors, most recently featured at UFC Fight Night Paris back in September of last year, turning in an impressive second round knockout win over Gabriel Miranda to score his second Octagon success.

As for Wood, the former Cage Warriors bantamweight titleholder has been out of action himself since July of last year, featuring in a clash against Daniel Pineda at UFC 304 in Manchester, landing a unanimous decision win over the American veteran to return to the winner’s enclosure.

News of Morgan Charriere’s return clash against Nathaniel Wood was first reported by Alfredo Zullino on his official X account this evening.

“A featherweight bout between Nathaniel Wood and Morgan Charrière has been slated for #UFCLondon, on March 22, multiple sources told me,” Zullino posted.

A popular star in his native France, veteran featherweight contender, Charriere entered the Octagon with a massive statement back in September 2023, stopping Manolo Zecchini with an impressive first round body kick knockout win in his native country to boot.

However, suffering defeat in his sophomore appearance with the organization, Charriere found himself on the wrong side of a controversial and debated split decision loss against Chepe Mariscal in his return last April.

Prior to his win over Pineda last summer, Wood would drop a decision loss to Muhammad Naimov, which snapped an impressive run of three consecutive victories.

During his tenure with the UFC so far, Wood bested the likes of Andre Fili, Charles Jourdain, Charles Rosa, and Andre Ewell to name a few.

UFC Fight Night London takes place on March 22. from The O2 Arena in London, England, with an official headliner for the card yet to be determined, with former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards confirming he will feature in the night’s main event, however.