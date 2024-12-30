High-Stakes Matchup: Leon Edwards Rumored to Fight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London

Sorry Sean Brady, it looks like the UFC has another opponent in mind for former welterweight king Leon Edwards.

With the promotion heading back to London on March 22 for another loaded Fight Night card in The Big Smoke, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out who ‘Rocky’ will square off with in his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Following an impressive showing at Fury Grappling 12 on Saturday, fifth-ranked contender Sean Brady called for a clash with Edwards. However, a recent report from Aussie news breaker Benny P suggests that the promotion is in the process of finalizing a fight between Edwards and Perth native Jack Della Maddalena.

“It does seem like this is gonna happen, I’ve heard it from multiple sources from the JDM camp,” Benny P said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I just can’t imagine that all these people are hearing this if there’s no weight to it. Especially because it doesn’t appear like it’s going to be Usman at all.”

Since earning his contract on a 2021 episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, ‘JDM’ has rattled off seven-straight wins inside the Octagon, his most recent victory coming against perennial contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in March.

Is Leon Edwards replacing Kamaru Usman as JDM’s next opponent?

Previously, Maddalena was linked to a fight with another former welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Usman, to be honest with you,” Benny P continued. “I don’t know why Usman is out of this equation because it was looking very likely that it was going to be Usman vs. Jack Della, so I’m not sure what has happened to Usman, if he’s injured, if they found another opponent? But it does very likely we’re going to see Jack Della Maddalena vs. Leon Edwards in London, March 22nd.”

Overall, Maddalena is 17-2 in his mixed martial arts career, including a 7-0 run under the UFC banner.

For Edwards, it will be his first time competing since surrendering the 170-pound title to Belal Muhammad in July.