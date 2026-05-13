Muhammad Mokaev Signs with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ilia Topuria’s WOW for June 6 return

ByTimothy Wheaton
Muhammad Mokaev signs with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ilia Topuria’s WOW for June 6 return

Muhammad Mokaev faces Jorge Calvo in the co-main event of WOW 31 on June 6, 2026, at Madrid Arena in Spain. The bout is at bantamweight. Mokaev pulled out of an earlier booking against Adriano Moraes on the MVP MMA 1 card, set for May 16 on Netflix.

WOW 31 marks the promotion’s return to Madrid Arena. The card includes a lightweight title fight between Brian Booi Hooi and Umakhan Ibragimov. WOW streams events on UFC Fight Pass, Movistar+, and YouTube.

Muhammad Mokaev lands in WOW, the promotion backed by Ilia Topuria and Cristiano Ronaldo

Mokaev holds a 15-0 record with one no contest. He went 7-0 in the UFC flyweight division before his release in 2024. Post-UFC, he submitted Joevincent So at BRAVE CF 91, beat Thomas Assis at 971 FC 2, and won the inaugural BRAVE CF flyweight title via knockout against Gerard Burns at BRAVE CF 100 in November 2025. Known as “The Punisher,” the England-based fighter from Dagestan started pro in 2020 with two KOs and six submissions and a decorated background in IMMAF.

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Calvo carries a 20-7 record from Costa Rica. He has nine submissions, including rear-naked chokes and armbars in his early Calvo Promotions fights. Wins came against Emilio Cuellar by split decision at Lux Fight League 21 in 2022 and Bruno Korea by unanimous decision at Titan FC 44. Losses include a TKO to Alessandro Costa at Lux 13 and decisions at Titan FC.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Muhammad Mokaev of Russia reacts after his victory against Manel Kape of Angola in a flyweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Ilia Topuria joined WOW, or Way of Warrior FC, as a main shareholder in August 2024 to grow MMA in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo became a key investor in November 2025, calling the sport a match for his values of discipline and resilience. The Madrid-based group, founded in 2019, has run over 30 events. Executive chairman Arturo Guillen sees Ronaldo’s involvement speeding expansion.

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Mokaev eyes a UFC return after his undefeated streak. A win here keeps momentum from his BRAVE title. Calvo tests home soil against the prospect.

Muhammad Mokaev UFC 304
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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