The UFC heavyweight title lineage, held by Francis Ngannou, includes several prestigious MMA titles that have passed through numerous legendary fighters.

MMA lineal titles in the UFC Heavyweight Championship

UFC 1 Lineage:

Royce Gracie → Kazushi Sakuraba → Igor Vovchanchyn → Mark Coleman → Fedor Emelianenko → Fabricio Werdum → Alistair Overeem → Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva → Cain Velasquez → Fabrício Werdum → Stipe Miocic → Daniel Cormier → Stipe Miocic (again) → Francis Ngannou

UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage:

Mark Coleman → Maurice Smith → Randy Couture → Enson Inoue → Mark Kerr → Kazuyuki Fujita → Mark Coleman → Fedor Emelianenko → Fabricio Werdum → Alistair Overeem → Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva → Cain Velasquez → Fabrício Werdum → Stipe Miocic → Daniel Cormier → Stipe Miocic (again) → Francis Ngannou

PRIDE FC Heavyweight Title Lineage:

Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira → Fedor Emelianenko → Fabricio Werdum → Alistair Overeem → Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva → Cain Velasquez → Fabrício Werdum → Stipe Miocic → Daniel Cormier → Stipe Miocic (again) → Francis Ngannou

WAMMA Title Lineage:

Fedor Emelianenko → Fabricio Werdum → Alistair Overeem → Antônio “Bigfoot” Silva → Cain Velasquez → Fabrício Werdum → Stipe Miocic → Daniel Cormier → Stipe Miocic (again) → Francis Ngannou

Strikeforce and Dream Titles Lineage were passed from Alistair Overeem into the mix. WAMMA, Elite XC, and IFL titles were later added.

On October 19, when Francis Ngannou faces Renan Ferreira, the UFC heavyweight title lineage could expand to include the Bellator and PFL titles, adding even more to its legacy.