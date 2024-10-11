PFL: Francis Ngannou Warns of Pressure on Renan Ferreira Ahead of Big Fight: “This is his ticket for the first class.”

PFL star Francis Ngannou has spoken of the pressure on the shoulders of Renan Ferreira heading into Battle of the Giants.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the scariest men on the planet. During his initial run in mixed martial arts, he was able to climb to the top of the food chain and become the new UFC heavyweight champion. While his time at the top didn’t last very long, he picked up some utterly devastating knockout wins along the way.

Then, after a dispute with Dana White and the company, he decided to test the waters in professional boxing. He took part in huge payday fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and while he lost both bouts, he still managed to impress the masses – especially in the fight against Fury.

Now, he’s gearing up for a return to the cage at PFL Battle of the Giants. He will be attempting to claim the title of PFL heavyweight superfight champion when he goes head-to-head with Renan Ferreira, one of the few MMA fighters who is actually bigger than Ngannou.

During a recent interview, ‘The Predator’ spoke about the pressure currently resting on the shoulders of Ferreira.

Francis Ngannou analyzes Renan Ferreira

“This has two effects…[It] can be a lot of pressure for [Ferreira] or [it] can really get him in his best…When people manage, people are hyped and they manage whether they overdo or just do like, properly in the limit, so this has two effects. He’s excited, he knows that this is his ticket for the first class.” Quotes via Sportskeeda

Regardless of whether or not he wins, Francis Ngannou has already cemented his legacy as one of the most important fighters of his generation. If he does get his hand raised, though, you can bet it’ll lead to even greater opportunities in the future.