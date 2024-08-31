Video: MMA Fighter Resets Crooked, Broken Nose Mid-Fight

Broke nose? Who cares. The fight goes on.

On Friday, MMA fighter Mauricio Queiroz made his Legacy Fighting Championship debut at LFA 191 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the second round of their scrap, Queiroz’s opponent, Guilherme Pat, delivered a nasty elbow against the fence that immediately broke Queiroz’s nose.

“Oh, nice elbow,” the commentator said. “I think that nose just broke. I heard the crack, and I see the bend.”

As Queiroz moved away from the fence, a closeup shot of his face revealed that his nose was completely crooked from the blow. Undeterred, ‘Clark’ straightened it out mid-fight and kept going like nothing happened.

MMA fighter fixed his broken nose mid-fight after a nasty elbow to the face 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2o8cTqLB9h — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 31, 2024

Mauricio Queiroz resetting his nose mid fight #LFA191 pic.twitter.com/YgoEvPreqD — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 30, 2024

“Did you see that? He just put it back in place,” the commentator added. “He just put it back in place. He said, ‘I feel my nose is broken. Click! Let me put it back in place.”

Queiroz loses fifth career fight

In the end, Queiroz lost the bout in the third round after Pat once again caught him against the fence before unleashing a barrage of strikes, leaving Queiroz a bloody mess. ‘Clark’ turned his back after one punch too many, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage via TKO at the 3:15 mark.

Guilherme Pat gets the R3 stoppage over Mauricio Queiroz when referee Fernando Portella sees enough. That nose was destroyed #LFA191 pic.twitter.com/peRFlazqT8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 30, 2024

The loss moved Queiroz to 4-5 while Guilherme Pat kept his ‘O’ intact in what was also his LFA debut. He is now 5-0 with four finishes.