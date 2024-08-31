Video: MMA Fighter Resets Crooked, Broken Nose Mid-Fight

ByCraig Pekios
Broke nose? Who cares. The fight goes on.

On Friday, MMA fighter Mauricio Queiroz made his Legacy Fighting Championship debut at LFA 191 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the second round of their scrap, Queiroz’s opponent, Guilherme Pat, delivered a nasty elbow against the fence that immediately broke Queiroz’s nose.

“Oh, nice elbow,” the commentator said. “I think that nose just broke. I heard the crack, and I see the bend.”

fixing a broke nose in the middle of a fight

As Queiroz moved away from the fence, a closeup shot of his face revealed that his nose was completely crooked from the blow. Undeterred, ‘Clark’ straightened it out mid-fight and kept going like nothing happened.

“Did you see that? He just put it back in place,” the commentator added. “He just put it back in place. He said, ‘I feel my nose is broken. Click! Let me put it back in place.”

Queiroz loses fifth career fight

In the end, Queiroz lost the bout in the third round after Pat once again caught him against the fence before unleashing a barrage of strikes, leaving Queiroz a bloody mess. ‘Clark’ turned his back after one punch too many, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage via TKO at the 3:15 mark.

The loss moved Queiroz to 4-5 while Guilherme Pat kept his ‘O’ intact in what was also his LFA debut. He is now 5-0 with four finishes.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

