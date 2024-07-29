Tai Emery shatters opponents nose with One Punch knockout – Super Rizin 3 Highlights

In a brutal display of power, Tai Emery knocked out Charisa Sigala at Super Rizin 3 with one punch and shattered her nose. It took less than 40 seconds into their bare-knuckle boxing bout for Australia’s Emery to crack Sigala with a right hand that left her nose clearly bent and broken.

Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala – Super Rizin 3

Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala

Model Tai Emery may be best known for her viral moment in BKFC. After a quick and impressive knockout win, she climbed on top of the ropes and flashed the audience. Prior to her fight career, Emery was involved with lingerie football, plus she was an electrician and thermographer. Today, she is a standout fighter in bare-knuckle fighting and has experience in MMA and Muay Thai.

At Super Rizin 3, this past weekend, two bare-knuckle boxers threw down in front of the Tokyo crowd at the Saitama Super Arena with over 48,000 fans in attendance. It only took Emery 37 seconds, into round 1, to land a fight-ending blow. Sigala fell to the mat but was still conscious, however, she began adjusting her bent nose. The shattered nose was too much to beat for the model Sigala and she did not rise to her fight.

“She’s busted her nose!” Australia’s Michael Schiavello said on commentary, “Sigala’s nose looks like a Picasso painting.”

Below, you can watch highlights at full speed and slow motion from the Super Rizin 3 Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala knockout fight.