Video – Ryan Garcia escorted out of arena after seeing his brother TKO’d in boxing fight

Ryan Garcia was escorted out of the Honda Center in Anaheim immediately following his little brother’s knockout loss.

Sean Garcia, the 23-year-old sibling of ‘King Ryan,’ returned to the ring on Saturday night for a scrap with Amado Vargas, the son of boxing icon Fernando Vargas. In what was one of the more thrilling fights of the night, the previously undefeated Garcia gave it everything he had but was unable to overcome the onslaught of offense from Vargas.

46 seconds into round six, the referee had seen enough, bringing a stop to the bout and awarding Vargas the victory via TKO. He is now 11-0 in his pro boxing career.

Ryan Garcia’s brother Sean gets stopped man quitting must run in their family 🤣‼️💯

pic.twitter.com/ox1iW7LD8F — Boxing Pro 🥊 (@TheBoxingPro) July 7, 2024

In his brother’s corner for the fight, Ryan Garcia was seen being escorted out of the arena after he appeared to share words with some fans seated ringside.

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of the arena after he tried fighting fans when his brother lost his fight 😭 #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/ahgq3gfTpQ — Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRiskPromo) July 7, 2024

Ryan García escorted out of the arena after his brother Sean loss to Amado Vargas #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/oxGTEuL45o — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) July 7, 2024

Ryan Garcia disputes reports that he was ‘escorted’ out

Immediately following the fight, Garcia took to social media and offered the most backhanded of compliments to Vargas.

“Sean just kept getting hit with the uppercut and never countered fair play Amado congrats,” Garcia wrote on X. “Although I knock out you and all your brothers pretty easy but congrats you guys won.”

The former WBC interim lightweight champion also addressed the reports that he was escorted out, claiming that it was nothing more than fake news.

“I wasn’t escorted I left,” Garcia added. “Not one hater in real life And everyone was cool Bc Like I said everyone knows my heart.”

Check out the full highlights from Vargas vs. Garcia below: