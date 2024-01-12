Misfits Boxing promotion has license suspended Due to ‘Clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations’

Misfits Boxing has had its license suspended by the Professional Boxing Association.

Since 2022, Misfits has held numerous influencer-led boxing events, many of them headlined by social media star KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji). Most recently, KSI faced Tommy Fury, the half-brother of reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in October. Fury won the bout via decision, but the lackluster performances of both fighters were heavily criticized.

Five months prior, the PBA overturned KSI’s knockout victory over Joe Fournier due to the YouTuber’s use of an illegal elbow.

According to a post on the PBA’s official X account, the decision was made to suspend Misfits “in the interest of boxer safety”, accusing the promotion of “clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations” and “bringing boxing into disrepute”

“Misfits Boxing: Due to the clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations, bringing boxing into disrepute and in the interest of boxer safety, Misfits Boxing Promoters’ licences have been suspended and disciplinary hearings will follow for such licence holders.”

Misfits Boxing: Due to the clear violations of the PBA’s rules and regulations, bringing boxing into disrepute and in the interest of boxer safety, Misfits Boxing Promoters’ licences have been suspended and disciplinary hearings will follow for such licence holders. — Professional Boxing Association (@PBABoxing) January 12, 2024

Misfits Boxing Ready to Align with a new governing body

Mams Taylor, the Co-President of Misfits Boxing, had already publicly announced their intention to align with a new governing body.

The PBA levied a similar decision against another influencer boxing promotion, Kingpyn Boxing in April. “PBA has withdrawn sanction from the upcoming KingpynBoxing tournament and suspended Kingpyn’s PBA Promoters license until further notice.” The PBA did not explain their decision at the time.

Three months later, Kingpyn Boxing competitor Daniella Hemsley sent the influencer scene into a tizzy when she flashed her bare breasts following a win over Aleksandra Daniel. The incident offered a prime example of why some fight fans love influencer boxing while others absolutely loathe it.

Misfits Boxing recently announced its first event of 2024, emanating from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on January 20. The card will feature OnlyFans model Elle Brooke who last competed under the Kingpyn Boxing banner as part of the promotion’s High Stakes Tournament last year.