Irish megastar Conor McGregor likes to idea of mixing it up with KSI in the boxing ring.

Social media star KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, made his return to the squared circle on Saturday night for a headlining showdown with undefeated British boxing standout Tommy Fury. Before stepping in between the ropes, KSI made a flashy entrance, arriving at Manchester’s AO Arena inside a green Lamborghini Huracán.

That caught the attention of Conor McGregor who has been known to enjoy spending a considerable amount of time on his Lamborghini yacht.

“Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight,” said McGregor in a since-deleted tweet. “A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the lambo yacht he’s in a huracan.”

This is far from the first time Conor McGregor has targeted a potential clash with KSI, calling out the influencer for a bare-knuckle fight during his appearance at an August boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius in London.

Conor McGregor Offered a Word of Encouragement to Dillon Danis

KSI suffered the first loss of his combat sports career at the Misfits Boxing event, dropping a majority decision to Tommy Fury, though the result came with a bit of controversy as many suggested KSI did enough to escape with a victory.

“It was a horrible fight, I’ve not even watched it back and I’m not sure I’ll want to watch it back because I was useless in there tonight but still got the win,” Fury admitted in a post-fight interview with IFL TV. “On a sh*t performance, I still came out with a win.”

In the evening’s co-main event, Conor McGregor’s buddy and BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, delivered a lackluster performance against Logan Paul, opting to keep his guard high and absorb punishment from Paul rather than trying to muster any offense during the six-round scrap. Still, the Irishman offered some words of encouragement to Danis on social media.

“What a show, brother! Well done! The world is excited for what’s next! #Legend,” McGregor wrote on X.