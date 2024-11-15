Video – Mikey Musumeci taps out Dan Hellie during UFC 309 weigh ins: ‘I’m gonna go to jail’

Fresh of the penning of an exclusive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu deal with the UFC, Mikey Musumeci showed off his spectacular grappling ability – albeit briefly during today’s UFC 309 Weigh-In Show – forcing a quick tap from presenter, Dan Hellie.

Musumeci, a former ONE Championship megastar, departed the Chatri Sityodtong-led promotion earlier this annum, following a slew of submission grappling outings with the Singapore-based promotion.

Mikey Musumeci taps out host during UFC 309 Weigh In Show

And overnight, UFC CEO, Dana White revealed the promotion had penned the New Jersey grappling sensation to a first-of-it’s-kind exclusive agreement to feature in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition – beginning at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational next month against Felipe Machado.

Appearing at the UFC 309 Weigh-In Show today – Mikey Musumeci took the back of the above-mentioned, Hellie – where he was encouraged to choke out the host by former UFC stars, Daniel Cormier, and Din Thomas, before forcing a quick tap.

Mikey Musumeci: I'm gonna go to jail. 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/IVQqAJnERO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 15, 2024

Over the course of his submission grappling career, Musumeci, 28, has landed a stunning five separate gold medal victories in both gi and no-gi competitions on the world scale, as well as notching first-place prizes in a pair of European submission grappling competitions.

And of note, the third degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has racked up notable wins over names including Japanese mixed martial arts legend, Shinya Aoki, as well as the likes of Bruno Mafacine, Jarred Brooks, and Masakazu Imanari.