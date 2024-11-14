UFC pen grappling star Mikey Musumeci to exclusive BJJ promotional deal, set for December debut

Surging submission grappling maestro, Mikey Musumeci certainly isn’t wasting time since his departure from the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship earlier this month, penning a deal to compete exclusively in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition with the UFC – beginning just next month.

Musumeci, 28, who departed ONE Championship earlier this month, most recently featured back in June in Bangkok, Thailand – landing his tenth successive victory in the form of a calf slicer submission win over Joao Gabriel Sousa.

Dana White confirms UFC signing of BJJ megastar, Mikey Musumeci

And as per UFC CEO, Dana White tonight on social media, Musumeci is set to compete at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on December 5. – taking on Felipe Machado in his first outing as part of an exclusive agreement with the promotion.

BOOOOOOM!!!! We are about to take BJJ to a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL. pic.twitter.com/eIZ4BYwSZq — danawhite (@danawhite) November 15, 2024

“BOOOOOOM!!!! We are about to take BJJ to a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL,” Dana White posted on his official X account, confirming the signing of Mikey Musumeci with the promotion.”

Boasting a 23-2 record in submission grappling, Musumeci, who competed under the banner of ONE Championship since a debut outing back in 2022 against Masakazu Imanari, turning in a rear-naked choke submission win in Singapore.

And prior to his submission over Brazilian foe, Sousa earlier this year – Musumeci took out Japanese mixed martial arts icon, Shinya Aoki with another patented leg lock submission in October of last year.

A third degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, New Jersey native, Musumeci has turned in a stunning five separate gold medal victories in submission grappling world championship outings, to go with a pair of first-place successes in European competition.