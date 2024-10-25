Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: ‘He’s a manufactured killer. I’m a natural-born killer’ ‘Iron’ Mike Reveals Haunting Difference

ByTimothy Wheaton
As the Jake Paul fight approached, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyon began to bring out his darker side which won him heavyweight accolades during his golden era.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In his prime, the heavyweight boxing legend ‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson was feared for his incredible punching power. This strength earned him world titles and a whopping 88% knockout win rate in the ring. Tyson is set to face ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul on November 15 streamed on Netflix.

Jake Paul was a YouTube celebrity who was able to leverage this fame into a lucrative boxing career. Along the way, he has out-boxed former UFC fighters such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.

Speaking in a fight trailer, the 58-year-old Mike Tyson said:

“I won’t do anything if I don’t risk being embarrassed. Like now, I want to fight this young m*****f*****. He’s a manufactured killer. I’m a natural-born killer. Hard work defines me. I look at myself as a liberator. I created guys like Jake Paul.” [Ht Talksport]

After his knockout win against BKFC and UFC athlete ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, Jake Paul called out for a match against the heavyweight great. ‘The Problem Child’ said:

“Mike, I love you, but I’m gonna take your throne, brother.”

Mike Tyson has not been active in boxing since the early 2000s. His most recent professional bout was a loss in 2005. More recently, he took on an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. which ended in a draw. The upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is reported to be a professional boxing bout.

The British-Canadian boxer Lennox Lewis, the man to dethrone Tyson in his prime remarked on the bout saying:

I have spoken to Mike, just about fighting. Let’s hope his health is okay. You can’t see things on the outside that may be affecting you on the inside. I wouldn’t want to say he is okay then all of a sudden something happens.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)
