Mike Tyson Ready to “Die in the Ring” Against Jake Paul as Fight Nears: Iron Mike’s Last Stand

Iron’ Mike Tyson will soon face ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul in the boxing ring. The heavyweight matchup is booked for November 15 and can be watched live through Netflix. According to the boxing legend Tyson, the 58-year-old is prepared to die fighting in the ring.

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, scheduled for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. This fight was originally planned for July but was postponed due to Tyson’s health concerns. Now, with the fight just weeks away, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding it. This fight could be challenging for Jake Paul’s reputation. If he wins, he’ll have beaten a retired boxer, and if he loses, he’ll have been defeated by someone much older.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

In a recent interview, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson outlined how determined he is in this upcoming matchup, stating:

“If I win, I’ll be immortal… I don’t want to die in a hospital bed; I want to die in the ring.”

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is a social media star turned professional boxer who has gained significant attention for defeating former UFC athletes such as Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley, among others. ‘The Problem Child’ is best known for being an influencer on YouTube.

As of now, his professional record stands at 10 wins and just 1 loss, with 7 of those victories coming by knockout. Paul’s rise in boxing has been controversial, often criticized for his celebrity status rather than traditional boxing credentials, but he continues to draw large audiences and generate buzz in the sport.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson is one of the most famous boxers in history, celebrated for his incredible power in the heavyweight division. He turned professional in 1985 and became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years old. Over his career, Tyson amassed a record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 44 knockouts. Professionally, the 58-year-old has been inactive since 2005 but had an exhibition match in 2020.