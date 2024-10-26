Mike Tyson shows off raw power in latest training footage: ‘The strongest I’ve ever seen you’ says Muhammad Ali’s manager

ByRoss Markey
Mike Tyson shows off raw power in latest training footage: ‘The strongest I’ve ever seen you’ says Muhammad Ali’s manager

Ahead of his return to the ring next month in a controversial pairing with Jake Paul, boxing star, Mike Tyson has been described as the “strongest” he has been since his teens by Gene Kilroy, a former manager of the late former world heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight world champion boxer himself, is slated to return to action next month in a professional boxing clash with Ohio native, Paul — snapping a lengthy retirement dating all the way back to 2006.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Sidelined from the squared circle since he dropped a knockout loss to Danny McBride, New York native, Tyson returned to the ring the year prior in another stoppage loss to Danny Williams.

READ MORE:  "I Must Train Harder": Ciryl Gane on How Jon Jones Defeat Changed His Approach to MMA

And as for Paul, the outspoken professional boxer headlined an event earlier this summer following the postponement of his pairing with Tyson, moving to 10-1 as a professional with a knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender-turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

web 240818 mike tyson jake paul getty

Mike Tyson receives massive praise from Muhammad Ali’s former boxing manager

Releasing some notable training footage — where he dropped his sparring partner with a vicious body shot, Tyson was commended by former manager, Kilroy, who heaped praise on his condition ahead of his November showdown with Paul in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson needed just 30 Seconds to judge Jake Paul’s boxing skills

“This is the strongest I’ve ever seen you,” Gene Kilroy told Mike Tyson during a video posted online. “And I’ve known you since you were 13 [years old]. This impresses the sh*t out of me. Nothing impresses me.”

READ MORE:  ‘Five Missed Calls’: Sean O’Malley’s Flirty DMs with Hawk Tuah Girl Go Public

I’m going to tell you the truth,” Kilroy told Mike Tyson. “I don’t lie; I was worried about him training here and travelling there. I can sleep now at night. This is great.”

READ MORE:  Former President Donald Trump to Hit the Joe Rogan Podcast Ahead of November Election

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts