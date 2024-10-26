Mike Tyson shows off raw power in latest training footage: ‘The strongest I’ve ever seen you’ says Muhammad Ali’s manager

Ahead of his return to the ring next month in a controversial pairing with Jake Paul, boxing star, Mike Tyson has been described as the “strongest” he has been since his teens by Gene Kilroy, a former manager of the late former world heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight world champion boxer himself, is slated to return to action next month in a professional boxing clash with Ohio native, Paul — snapping a lengthy retirement dating all the way back to 2006.

Sidelined from the squared circle since he dropped a knockout loss to Danny McBride, New York native, Tyson returned to the ring the year prior in another stoppage loss to Danny Williams.

And as for Paul, the outspoken professional boxer headlined an event earlier this summer following the postponement of his pairing with Tyson, moving to 10-1 as a professional with a knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender-turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Mike Tyson receives massive praise from Muhammad Ali’s former boxing manager

Releasing some notable training footage — where he dropped his sparring partner with a vicious body shot, Tyson was commended by former manager, Kilroy, who heaped praise on his condition ahead of his November showdown with Paul in Arlington, Texas.

“This is the strongest I’ve ever seen you,” Gene Kilroy told Mike Tyson during a video posted online. “And I’ve known you since you were 13 [years old]. This impresses the sh*t out of me. Nothing impresses me.”

Gene Kilroy has known me since I was 13 #behindthemike pic.twitter.com/pyE9Gx9fZB — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 25, 2024

I’m going to tell you the truth,” Kilroy told Mike Tyson. “I don’t lie; I was worried about him training here and travelling there. I can sleep now at night. This is great.”