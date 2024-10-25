Video – Mike Tyson’s brutal body shot floors sparring partner ahead of fight with Jake Paul

Whilst much has been made of his boxing fight with Jake Paul next month, veteran puncher, Mike Tyson still showed he packs that formidable punch in his locker — dropping a sparring partner with a brutal body shot during their sparring session ahead of the pairing in Texas.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, has been out of action professionally since he suffered his second straight stoppage defeat in a 2006 pairing with Kevin McBride. Prior to that, former world champion, Tyson dropped a knockout loss to Danny Williams in his return to the squared circle.

Mike Tyson drops sparring partner with body shot ahead of Jake Paul

As for Ohio native, Paul, the outspoken social media influencer improved to 10-1 as a professional boxer earlier this summer, landing an eventual sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender-turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

And earlier this week, New York native, Tyson, 58, shared an insight into his training efforts ahead of his return next month in Arlington against the polarizing, Paul — dropping a sparring partner with a body shot in vicious fashion inside the ring.

However, whilst much has been made about his highly-scrutinized pairing with Paul next month in ‘The Lone Star State’ at the AT&T Stadium, Tyson was picked to likely definitively lose by YouTuber and musician, KSI — who retains a distinct rivalry with Paul.

“I’ve seen parts of his (Jake Paul’s) training footage, he just looks awful,” KSI said on his YouTube channel. “He just looks so slow, so sluggish. This isn’t his natural weight. It is what it is. I still think he’s going to absolutely destroy Mike Tyson because Mike Tyson is old as f*ck.