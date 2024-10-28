Paddy Pimblett on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: ‘It’s just ridiculous. It’s just stupid.’

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on the blockbuster boxing match upcoming between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ Mike are set for a heavyweight showdown live on Netflix on November 15.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the all-time great heavyweight boxers in history. He was feared for his thunderous power having won nearly all of his matches by way of knockout when he captured world titles as an unbeaten athlete in the 1980s. The US-born Tyson held on to his illustrious titles until his loss to Lennox Lewis in 2002. He has not fought professionally since a loss in 2005. Most recently, the 58-year-old faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match that ended in a draw in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Mike Tyson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Starting 5″at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul was a popular figure on YouTube and managed to convert his fame into a blockbuster boxing career. Paul has made a name for himself by defeating former UFC athletes in the boxing ring. Some of his wins include Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others. The 27-year-old has struggled against career boxers such as Tommy Fury.

Paddy Pimblett on Tyson vs. Paul

Notable grappler and top 15 ranked UFC athlete Paddy Pimblett had some thoughts on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The English-born Paddy Pimblett called it a freakshow and barely gave the match any credence, calling it a stupid idea. In a recent interview, he explained:

“[Mike Tyson] was still an absolute unit when I met him anyway, and he wasn’t in shape then. He’s still an absolute brick shi*house. He’s just built like that. Now he’s in shape – but he shouldn’t be fighting at 58, it’s just ridiculous. It’s just stupid. He definitely doesn’t need to either. He’s got the money to not fight, so I just don’t understand why they’re doing it.”