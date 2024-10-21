Jake Paul Drops Unbeaten Boxer in Viral Sparring Video Ahead of Mike Tyson Showdown

With his fight against Mike Tyson right around the corner, Jake Paul has the internet talking about his chances against the former unified heavyweight world champion.

On Friday, November 15, ‘The Problem Child’ will square off against Tyson inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Airling live and exclusively on Netflix worldwide, Paul vs. Tyson is expected to be one of the most-watched fights of all time.

Recently, Paul shared footage from a recent sparring session that appears to have gotten the internet’s attention. In the clip, which you can see below, ‘El Gallo’ appears to duck a shot and come back with an overhand right that puts his partner on the canvas.

‼️ Jake Paul knocking down his sparring partner with an overhand right 💥🥊



"Don't charge at me, Tyson," Paul said while looking directly at the camera.

“Don’t charge at me, Tyson,” Paul said while looking directly at the camera.

Most people were quick to dismiss the clip, many suggesting that Paul landed a good shot on a non-boxer or a journeyman. However, it was later revealed that the man sparring with the YouTube star was actually little-known unbeaten pro boxer DeAndre Savage.

Jake Paul’s Sparring Partner is a 300-pound boxer with a 6-0 record

After more than 20 fights as an amateur, Savage turned pro in 2021 and has rattled off six straight wins, all of them coming by way of knockout. He also has two no-contests on his record that he was expected to win.

Savage stands 6’3″ tall and weighs in at over 300 pounds. He is currently the No. 15 ranked heavyweight according to the World Boxing Association.