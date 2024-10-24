How Livvy Dunne Boosts Fortune with Jake Paul’s Lucrative Brand Deal

Jake Paul has added more to his growing portfolio. Livvy Dunne a standout gymnast from Louisiana State University LSU has over 13 million followers on social media, which has helped her build a net worth of $9.5 million.

Livvy Dunne

She has become incredibly wealthy thanks to recent changes that allow student-athletes to profit from their fame. Livvy Dunne rose to fame on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram, where she showcased her gymnastics skills and personal life. As of early 2023, she became the most-followed NCAA athlete, boasting over 13 million followers combined on these platforms. Her popularity surged during the COVID-19 pandemic when she began posting videos of her gymnastics routines while quarantined.

By 2017, she was selected to represent the United States at the Jesolo Trophy in Italy as part of the national team, where her team won a gold medal in the All Around competition. She later accepted a full athletic scholarship to LSU, where she has continued to excel in gymnastics.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul promotes several boxers through his promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions MVP. The most notable fighter he represents is Amanda Serrano, a seven-division world champion and the first athlete signed to MVP. MVP has also signed Ashton Sylve, a young and promising boxer, and Shadasia Green, a top contender in the super middleweight division. Livvy Dunne, a gymnast bot a boxer, is an athlete and can leverage the promotional success and name offer from Jake Paul.

A YouTube Celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul knows how to use his name and turn it into money. ‘The Problem Child’ has made a lucrative career from defeating former UFC fighters in boxing matches. Next, he faces boxing legend Mike Tyson in November.

Dunne recently partnered with Jake Paul to promote his personal care brand called “W.” This brand sells products like body wash and deodorant at Walmart. Dunne announced this collaboration through her social media, where she shared fun videos showing off the products.

Livvy Dunne met Jake Paul at a party and they connected well, which led to her joining his brand as a co-owner. Dunne mentioned that she admires Paul for his success beyond just being an influencer. She said:

“Seeing how passionate he was in person really made me want to work with him. I know he grew up as an influencer and has always been in the spotlight, but he’s truly proven himself in other areas and shown that you can be successful beyond just being an influencer.”

According to On3, the collegiate athlete has a net worth of at least $4 million at this point and continues to grow.