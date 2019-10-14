Mike Perry Wants To Step In Against Robbie Lawler At UFC 245

Spread the word!













Robbie Lawler is now in need of an opponent for UFC 245 after Santiago Ponzinibbio was forced to withdraw from their scheduled contest in December. Enter Mike Perry. Perry, who was in attendance for UFC Tampa over the weekend, spoke to MMA Junkie as he looks to get back into the Octagon following a nasty nose injury in his last bout.

Perry stated he hopes to step in and face Lawler in place of Ponzinibbio if “Ruthless” will do him the honor of accepting the fight. He doubled down by teasing you never know what kind of style he’ll bring into the potential bout, making the matchup all the more interesting.

“If Robbie Lawler would grace me with his name on a contract, let’s go bro,” Perry said. “Let’s put on a show. We’re going to put on a show. None of that wrestling (expletive).

“I might mix it up on you. I might try to change levels, shoot a single leg, take you down, punch you a little bit. Punch you, get you disoriented. Or I might hold tight and box. Who am I? Who am I to be accepted from a guy like that?”

Perry has had several people call him out himself, and can’t accept them all, so he understands if Lawler doesn’t accept a fight with him. However, Perry made one final plea to Lawler to sign on the dotted line.

“I just been calling him out,” Perry said. “People call me out. You just can’t accept every fight offer from everybody. I bet a lot of people in this arena would fight me today. They think they would have a chance, but I could probably fight ten of them at one time. Let’s do it though.”

“Robbie, let’s (expletive) go, bro. Let’s show these people how to fight. You’ve been slacking, and I’m unlucky in that I get the best versions of the best dudes.”

What do you think about Perry potentially stepping in to fight Lawler at UFC 245?