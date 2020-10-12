Over the past year Mike Perry and Darren Till have been involved in a war of words online and Perry doesn’t seem to be too impressed with Till’s comments towards him. Perry took to Twitter to call Till out and tells him that he’ll be “spitting out teeth.”

Perry said “You said it years ago Darren Till and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected…”

You said it years ago @darrentill2 and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected… 👿 🔪 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 11, 2020

The former Welterweight title challenger seemed to be destined to fight Perry back in 2017 when Till called out Perry after his TKO win over Donald Cerrone, however that fight never materialised with Till fighting Stephen Thompson then Tyron Woodley for the Welterweight strap and eventually move up to Middleweight, while Perry has had a tough outing going 3-5 since that call out. Till also said recently that he’s willing to pay 5000 dollars to be in Perry’s corner for his next bout, however it seems that Perry has no interest in that.

Perry is looking for a second victory in a row when he fights Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 in Las Vegas, while “The Gorilla” is looking to bounce back from his unanimous decsison loss over former Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker when he fights Jack Hermansson on Decemeber 5th with the fight reported to be also in the UFC Apex in Vegas.

Do you think Darren Till and Mike Perry ever fight?