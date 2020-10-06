Middleweight contender Darren Till is hoping $5000 will be enough to become a part of Mike Perry’s corner at UFC 255.

‘Platinum’ announced yesterday that he will be auctioning off a place in his corner team for his fight against former welterweight king Robbie Lawler on November 21.

“Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g,” Perry wrote on social media.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Till who has a long-running beef with Perry caught wind of this opportunity and took to social media himself to submit a significant bid to ‘Platinum’. Till even insisted this was a genuine offer and called on his followers to notify Perry who had previously blocked him.

Perry hasn’t been seen in action since he beat Mikey Gall by unanimous decision, snapping a two-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 4 back in June. For the fight, Perry took the unusual step of opting against having a traditional corner team and instead relying on his girlfriend to give him advice between rounds. He seems willing so go one step further by inviting a paying stranger to help him out against one of the best welterweight fighters of all-time next month.

Perry is very unlikely to accept Till’s offer no matter how much money is on the table. The pair who once enjoyed a friendly spar have turned enemies over the past year. Both men have exchanged shots at each other online but Till seemed to step over the line when he made some degrading comments about Perry’s girlfriend. Till has subsequently launched the Rawdog company off the back of his insults towards Perry and the woman carrying his child.

Till is currently preparing for a vital middleweight fight against fellow contender Jack Hermansson. The European duo will square off in December. It will be Till’s first fight since dropping a decision against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on ‘Fight Island’ earlier this summer.

If Darren Till is really offering $5000 do you think Mike Perry will accept?