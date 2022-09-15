Mike Perry reacts to BKFC suggesting he fight Nate Diaz: “Now is my time to make some noise”

Mike Perry has reacted to BKFC suggesting he face off against Nate Diaz, who recently became a free agent after fighting out his UFC contract.

Nate Diaz’s departure from the UFC took place at UFC 279, which was embroiled in one of the most chaotic fight weeks in UFC history. Diaz was initially set to face off against undefeated surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by a significant margin, Diaz was rebooked to fight former UFC lightweight interim title holder, Tony Ferguson.

Whilst neither Diaz nor Ferguson is in the prime of their careers anymore, the two put on an entertaining main event bout, with Diaz being crowned the victor after locking up a submission in the fourth round. In the aftermath of the fight, Diaz spoke with Joe Rogan, who asked him what his future now holds.

Diaz vowed to ‘go and conquer another sport,’ and then later return to MMA. Whilst many presume he will now box Jake Paul, the idea of a potential bare-knuckle boxing match was floated by BKFC, who pushed the idea of a Nate Diaz vs. former UFC welterweight Mike Perry matchup.

Mike Perry would be quick to comment on this, stating the following on Twitter:

“Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I’m calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what.”

