BKFC confirm interest in booking Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry fight: ‘We’re aggressively gonna make a move’

BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) president, David Feldman has confirmed the promotion’s interest in signing recent UFC 279 headliner, Nate Diaz following the conclusion of the Stockton favorite’s final fight with the organization, as well as booking him in a described “dream fight” with recent headliner and former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry.

Taking main event honors at UFC 279 last Saturday in a short-notice welterweight clash against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, Diaz managed to exit the organization with a stunning fourth round guillotine choke win over the Oxnard native, securing his first victory since August 2019.

As for Perry, the outspoken Michigan striker managed to land his second straight win since linking up with the BKFC back in February of this year, adding Bellator welterweight contender, Michael Page to a prior judging win over The Ultimate Fighter veteran, Julian Lane.

Commenting on the possibility of Californian favorite, Diaz eventually turning his hand to bare knuckle fighting with the BKFC, the above-mentioned, Feldman confirmed the organization would be pursuing a deal with Diaz.

“I can’t tell you whether he’s (Nate Diaz) coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” David Feldman said on The Bare Knuckle Show. “And we’re gonna do everything that we can do to get him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.”

“Nate Diaz is absolutely on the radar,” Feldman said. “He’s not just on the radar, we’re aggressively gonna make a move for him right now. I know he has something else that he’s working on right now, but I have a feeling after having a talk with the partners and the guys at Triller that we’re gonna be able to make a really viable attempt. We’re going for this, absolutely.”

BKFC pursue a “dream fight” between Nate Diaz and Mike Perry

Whilst Diaz completed his contractual obligation with the organization after UFC 279, the promotion still retain exclusivity matching rights with the Californian, however, Feldman, who insists will respect that clause, has sights on a “dream fight” between Diaz and Perry.

“We have to respect the UFC’s window that they have to re-sign him and everything,” Feldman said. “But we’re going for him. A hundred percent, we’re going for Nate Diaz.”



“I think that the fans would absolutely love to see both of the same personalities, just guys that keep fighting… Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan’s dream fight. I think the fans would love to see that. I would pay to see that fight, easily. That would be an amazing fight. If we could do something like that, that would be great.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)