Mike Perry Promises Jake Paul a Knockout in Bare Knuckle Showdown

Mike Perry isn’t one to shy away from a challenge, especially when it involves calling out someone like Jake Paul. The former UFC fighter recently doubled down on his confidence, claiming he’d punch Jake Paul out in a bare-knuckle fight.

“He gave me my best check,” Perry said, speaking in an interview with Demetrious Johnson, “But if we go bare knuckle, I finish him just like the rest.” That’s quite the statement, coming from a man who’s seen his fair share of action inside the Octagon and the boxing ring.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Let’s rewind a bit and break down their first fight. Jake Paul and Mike Perry squared off in the boxing ring, with Paul emerging victorious via TKO. Both fighters having their moments. Perry showed his toughness and power, but Paul’s boxing fundamentals and relentless volume seemed to edge out the former MMA fighter.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Jake Paul fights Mike Perry during their cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Now, boxing and bare-knuckle fighting might look similar to the casual fan, but they’re worlds apart in practice. Boxing gloves spread the impact of punches, protect the hands, and change the way fighters throw punches and defend themselves. Bare-knuckle fighting strips all that away, leading to quicker cuts, a bigger risk of broken hands, and often a more brutal, dirty slugfest. In a bare-knuckle setting, fighters need not only raw power but also precision and a high pain tolerance – something both Perry and Paul have had to develop.

Mike Perry’s MMA career was a rollercoaster. He fought in the UFC, earned some solid wins, and became known for a brawler’s style. Perry isn’t afraid to get in the trenches, and his knockout power is undeniable. On the flip side, Jake Paul – while not your traditional combat sports athlete – has carved out a niche in boxing, steadily improving fight by fight and racking up wins against a mix of ex-MMA fighters and professional boxers. His strategy revolves around conditioning and volume punching rather than raw knockout power.

So what does this bare-knuckle rematch talk mean? Perry’s claim is that while Paul could outbox him with gloves on, take those gloves off, and Perry believes he has the edge. Of course, both fighters have different strengths, but the bare-knuckle environment could favor the guy more used to absorbing punishment and throwing wild, powerful shots.