Mike Perry Outlasts Al Iaquinta At Submission Underground 11

Welterweight contender Mike Perry emerged victorious against Al Iaquinta at Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground 11. The event touted as the future of grappling by the former middleweight title challenger was headlined by a tag-team match up between Kyle Boehm and Vinny Magalhaes against Craig Jones and Nicky Rodriguez. However, it was the UFC stars who enjoyed a heated rivalry who attracted the most attention.

In round one it was ‘Raging Al’ started off better securing a takedown almost immediately. Perry responded well off his back though, going after an arm bar submission which forced his opponent to slam for the escape. Back on the feet Iaquinta again secured the takedown and was again forced to defend submission attempts – this time a leg lock. After some time trying to secure the submission Perry eventually released and the two fighters ended regulation time in a stalemate on the feet.

The first over time saw Iaquinta start on his opponents back, however he was unable to secure the upper body and Perry quickly escaped. ‘Platinum’ also opted to start on his opponents back and did a much better job at maintaining position. He worked hard to secure the rear-naked-choke but ultimately had to settle for two minutes of top position.

In the second period, Iaquinta again started on the back and surprising went after a twister submission. However, after just 17 seconds the referee said Perry was out of trouble and awarded him the escape. Iaquinta kept the bout alive by quickly escaping himself – just 23 seconds was all it took to get out of Perry’s seatbelt position.

During the final overtime period Iaquinta started from the spider armbar setup and nearly extended the limb, but a gutsy effort saw Perry work out of the submission in just 14 seconds for another quick escape. Despite being thrown off during his attacking period in 10 seconds Perry had already done enough to secure the win by fastest escape.

It went to overtime, and @ALIAQUINTA very nearly finished this third-round armbar, but @PlatinumPerry was able to wiggle free and pick up a win via escape time at #SUG11 (via @SUG_Grappling).



Check out the full event on @UFCFightPass. pic.twitter.com/pFjH76K5PL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 24, 2020

Full Submission Underground 11 Results

Vinny Magalhaes & Kyle Boehm def. Craig Jones & Nick Rodriguez via fastest escape time

Richie Martinez def. Jake Shields via Armbar at 0:08 of overtime round 2

Mike Perry def. Al Iaquinta via fastest escape time

Austin Vanderford def. Micah Brakefield via Arm Triangle at 1:15 of overtime round 1

Alex Larmey def. Andrew Marshal via fastest escape time

Frank Rosenthal def. Brent Smith via heel hook at 0:17 of regulation

Samantha Bonilla def. Danielle Perry via guillotine in overtime round 1

Joe Baize def. Clay Davidson via reverse heel hook at 1:11 of regulation

Andrew Gundlach def. Logan Skinner via choke at 4:42 of regulation

Andrew Sidelinger def. Scott Jutras via armbar at 0:13 in overtime round 1

