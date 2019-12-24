Chael Sonnen Offering $25K To Any Team Who Can Beat Craig Jones & Gordon Ryan At Submission Underground

Spread the word!













Competitive grappling over at Submission Underground just got a lot more interesting.

The promotion, ran by former UFC and Bellator star Chael Sonnen, just wrapped up Submission Underground 10 this past weekend. During the show, Craig Jones defeated UFC star Gilbert Burns. Shortly after the match, Jones discussed what was next for him, suggesting taking on the tag team grappling division of Submission Underground. Jones wants to team up with his teammate and one of the world’s best grapplers in Gordon Ryan. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“What’s next for me? Those tag-team matches look pretty fun,” Jones said. “I’m going to try to twist Gordon’s arm, but that’s a hard thing to do!”

Sonnen seemed to like that idea very much and even threw some money down on the line, offering up $25,000 to any team who could pick up a win over the dynamic duo of Jones and Ryan.

“Should that happen I will personally give $25,000 to any tag team alive that can come in and beat these guys,” Sonnen said.

Ryan, who submitted former UFC heavyweight title challenger Gabriel Gonzaga that night, was then asked about the prospect of doing tag team grappling with Jones. He seemed very open to the idea.

“Yeah, for sure. Tag-team matches have been picking up some steam, and there’s nobody better to do it with than Craig,” said Ryan. “So if everything works out properly then, yeah, I’m in for sure.”

Do you think there’s a team out there who can beat the team of Ryan and Craig?